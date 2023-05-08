Baby Doll Roberts Shares Her Perspective On Gino Hernandez’ Death

Speaking recently with WSI, Nickla “Baby Doll” Roberts offered her thoughts on the facts surrounding the death of Gino Hernandez from a drug overdose in 1986 (per Wrestling Inc). Roberts, who shared a friendship with Hernandez both on and off screen, noted some of the unexplained elements surrounding the death and indicated her belief that the fatality was a result of criminal activity. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On her personal belief as to the cause of Hernandez’ death: “I had heard [it was] as massive cocaine overdose. I had also heard that someone had murdered him because of his ties with the mob and that he had owed some money from gambling, and every once in a while, they make an example of people and say, ‘We can take care of him, we can take care of you.’ With the amount of cocaine that was in the autopsy, there was no way someone could ingest that amount of cocaine unless you’re just eating it by the spoonfuls, [and] no one does that.”

On her ultimate conclusions about the tragedy: “I would like to think that he’s somewhere on a beach, drinking a Mai Tai with a pretty girl, that he escaped all of this. But I think that some very bad people made an example out of him, and that they’d had enough.”