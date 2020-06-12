wrestling / News
More Details On Backstage Creative Changes in WWE, What Wrestlers Will Miss About Heyman, Vince McMahon’s Timing On Changes
Sports Illustrated has more details on the backstage shake-up within WWE that has resulted in Bruce Prichard now overseeing creative for both RAW and Smackdown, and Paul Heyman being removed from his RAW creative role and now being only an on-air talent. This has reportedly left many talent that were pushed by Paul Heyman, including Drew McIntyre, a bit nervous now that Heyman is out of power.
According to SI, 10 different wrestlers on the RAW roster that they spoke with said that Heyman’s greatest strength was the guidance, recommendation and direction he provided, and they hoped that Heyman would still be able to critique their work at TV each week.
They also note the timing, and the likely reality that crowds will return to WWE TV soon causing a ratings bump which McMahon, who is now in firm creative control of both shows in a more open way, can take credit for to investors.
The report also adds that there was no single incident that led to Heyman’s ousting, but instead, the issue was a larger difference in philosophy, with Prichard having a better understanding of how to work with McMahon and present ideas to him.
