WWE Consolidating Raw and Smackdown Creative Under Bruce Prichard, Paul Heyman Focusing On On-Screen Role

WWE is consolidating their Raw and Smackdown creative teams under Bruce Prichard, according to a statement by the company. The company sent 411 the following statement noting that Prichard will lead the writing process while Paul Heyman will concentrate on his on-camera role:

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

Heyman has been the Executive Director of Raw since June of 2019. He was originally opposite Eric Bischoff, who was Executive Director on Smackdown. Both men were announced at the time as “oversee[ing] the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.” Bischoff was released by WWE and replaced by Prichard in October of last year.