WWE News: Job Opening For Smackdown Lead Writer, Kane’s Book Releasing in Paperback Next Year
June 4, 2020
– WWE is looking for a new Smackdown lead writer, with a job opening posted online. As previously reported, previous lead writer Chris DeJoseph was released recently due to “inappropriate conduct and remarks” made during a backstage meeting.
The listing for the new lead writer position is here.
– Kane’s book Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Politics will be released in paperback in February 2021 per Amazon. The book was released in November of last year in hardcover.
