wrestling / News

WWE News: Job Opening For Smackdown Lead Writer, Kane’s Book Releasing in Paperback Next Year

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Logo 2019

– WWE is looking for a new Smackdown lead writer, with a job opening posted online. As previously reported, previous lead writer Chris DeJoseph was released recently due to “inappropriate conduct and remarks” made during a backstage meeting.

The listing for the new lead writer position is here.

– Kane’s book Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Politics will be released in paperback in February 2021 per Amazon. The book was released in November of last year in hardcover.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kane, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading