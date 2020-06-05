WWE News: Job Opening For Smackdown Lead Writer, Kane’s Book Releasing in Paperback Next Year

– WWE is looking for a new Smackdown lead writer, with a job opening posted online. As previously reported, previous lead writer Chris DeJoseph was released recently due to “inappropriate conduct and remarks” made during a backstage meeting.

The listing for the new lead writer position is here.

– Kane’s book Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Politics will be released in paperback in February 2021 per Amazon. The book was released in November of last year in hardcover.