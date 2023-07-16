Backstage Notes From Tonight’s AEW Collision: David Benoit In Attendance, More

A new report from PWInsider has revealed a mix of details from AEW, including some backstage tidbits from tonight’s AEW Collision, as follows:

– Sources indicate that FTR vs. Bullet Club was produced and coached by Ari Daivari.

– Vice President Pat Buck has reportedly moved from AEW’s Talent Relations to a new assignment as VP of Talent Coaching. Sources stated that the shift is part of a larger change to install dedicated coaches for each individual AEW brand, overseen by Buck. Buck reportedly was part of the onboarding efforts for Daivari, Sarah Stock, and other names.

– A number of individuals were spotted backstage at Collision, including Martha Hart’s family. Chris Benoit’s son, David Benoit, was also in attendance and seated ringside. You can see a photo of Benoit at the show below.