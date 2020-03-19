Backstage Notes for Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Exalted One Reveal, Talent & Crew Offered to Voluntarily Sit Out Show, More

– PWInsider has some backstage notes for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show was held at empty Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the report, all the talent and crew who were in attendance at the show were there voluntarily. AEW President Tony Khan informed the roster that if anyone was not comfortable traveling or performing in their current situation, they could sit out and still receive compensation. All the talent and staff in attendance reportedly wanted to attend and work the event. It’s said that any who would’ve opted to sit out still would’ve been paid regardless.

Currently, AEW wants to continue to have live shows each week, but as noted earlier, AEW officials are aware the situation with the coronavirus pandemic could change very quickly. As such, there is no guarantee AEW will be able to return with another live TV show next week. The latest report by PWInsider states that the Blood & Guts match is likely going to be pushed back from March 25.

As seen on last night’s Dynamite, Matt Hardy appeared to join the Blood & Guts match and serve as a replacement for Nick Jackson. According to PWInsider, Jackson being taken out of the match was planned out ahead of time since his wife is expecting a new child soon.

Of course, the other big reveal for last night’s show was that Brodie Lee is The Exalted One for The Dark Order. PWInsider states that AEW has had Brodie Lee as the planned reveal for The Exalted Once since the promotion confirmed he’d be free and clear to sign with the promotion. Some of the teases and hints referenced Matt Hard to purposefully throw fans off the scent for Brodie Lee.

AEW Dark was reportedly filmed before last night’s Dynamite Broadcast. Sugar Dunkerton is said to have worked the Dark TV taping for next week.