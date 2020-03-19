wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, Parking Lot Brawl, More
AEW has an updated card for the next AEW Dynamite following tonight’s episode, including the updated Blood & Guts lineup and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show. The show was not specifically listed for next week, only listed as for the next episode of Dynamite whenever that may be.
PWInsider reports that the show is still scheduled to air next week, but the decision was made by Tony Khan to not nail down the week to next week because he felt that shouldn’t be taken for granted in the current pandemic situation. One source noted that the team was aiming to “not be so arrogant as to assume” they’ll be able to do a live show next week.
The card is:
* Parking Lot Brawl: Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros
* Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow
* Blood & Guts Match: The Inner Circle vs. The Elite (Matt Jackson, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Cody) and Matt Hardy
