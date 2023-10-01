Backstage Notes On Changes Made to AEW All In and All Out

A new report has some details on changes that were made to both AEW All In and All Out in the days leading up to the shows. Fightful Select has reported some additional tidbits around the changes that were made to the show, as you can see below:

* Jeff Jarrett is said to have pitched the appearance of Grado on the All In Zero Hour show, where he joined Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo in confronting Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal.

* As has been extensively reported, Bryan Danielson was a replacement opponent for Ricky Starks at All Out after CM Punk was fired. A strap match with Starks had always been planned for the show.

* It was noted that the Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy match being the main event of All Out was decided in the week before the show.

* Saraya becoming AEW Women’s World Champion at All In was a late call, according to people close to Saraya. It’s not clear how far ahead Tony Khan decided on the title change, but Saraya learned about it no more than a day before.

* Miro and Will Hobbs weren’t originally booked for All In, but Miro reportedly pled “passionately” to Khan to appear on the show as he wasn’t pleased with not being booked. The contract signing was a compromise.