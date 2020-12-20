Backstage Notes From Last Night’s NAWA Jingle Brawl Event

– PWInsider reported the following items to come out of last night’s NAWA Jingle Brawl event. The show was streamed live on FITE TV:

* The event drew an attendance of approximately 150 people.

* NAWA named Atlas the on-air commissioner for the company.

* Roma Luchadora vs. Marina Tucker is scheduled for the February 13 PPV event. More details on that upcoming event are HERE.

* NAWA will run another PPV event on FITE TV on March 21.

* The show was booked by Tony Capone and Lou Reardon. They’ve previously promoted wrestling events in the Northeast in the 1990s. PWInsider notes that there’s also talk of Danny Inferno getting involved with the company in a behind-the-scenes role.

* Afa Jr., aka former WWE Superstar Manu, was advertised to be at the show, but he did not appear.

* A wrestler from Florida was reportedly knocked out for a long period of time on the floor. The broadcast shot around it. He was knocked out after catching another wrestler who was tossed outside the ring, but he hit himself hard ont he way down. While it was a scary moment for a while, the wrestler is said to be doing OK, though he did suffer a concussion.

* Former WWE talent Bull James (aka Bull Dempsey) made a surprise appearance on the show.