Backstage Notes From MLW Kings of Colosseum (SPOILERS)

– Fightful Select has an update on Major League Wrestling (MLW) following the promotion’s sellout of Kings of Colosseum in Philadelphia. According to the report, the new Samoan SWAT Team, which is led by Jacob Fatu, and includes Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i is in line for a major push.

Additionally, MLW is reportedly happy with the merchandise sales for Alex Hammerstone as World Champion. He’s also slated for an upcoming tour in Europe, where he will defend his title. Some of those matchups will reportedly air later on MLW Fusion. Microman is also said to have had strong merchandise sales at the Philly show.

The report also notes that MLW is planning a feud between Alex Kane and Davey Richards, who had a match at the TV tapings. Richards had quite the busy commute to get to the show. He drove from St. Louis to Chicago to take an exam for his medical schooling. After that, he flew to Philadelphia for the MLW tapings and had to wrestle just two hours later.

Joel and Jose Maximo also appeared at the tapings and had a tryout as the new MLW Spanish Announce Team.

Also, while Lince Dorado worked the TV tapings, he reportedly hasn’t signed a contract yet. However, Dorado is reportedly committed to making an appearance for MLW’s New York City show scheduled for June.