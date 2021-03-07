Backstage Notes on AEW Revolution 2021 Length, Live Crowd Attendance

– According to a report on tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event from F4WOnline.com, the card of tonight’s event is scheduled to run from 8:00 pm EST starting with the Buy-In pre-show and run until about 11:30 pm to midnight EST. The report noted that they’ve been told by AEW sources that the show will end after 11:00 pm EST.

Additionally, the show is expected to have a “sellout” crowd of 1,300. This would be the second biggest crowd for an American wrestling event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and various attendance and capacity restrictions.

AEW Revolution kicks off with its Buy-In pre-show at 7:00 pm EST. The main pay-per-view card starts at 8:00 pm EST. The event is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast live on PPV. 411 will have live coverage starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT: