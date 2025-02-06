– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, there’s an update on the start times for WrestleMania 41 and NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, which takes place on the same day as WrestleMania 41: Night 1. After speaking with someone in WWE, while not finalized, NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 is expected to start at 12:00 pm PST. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 41: Night 1 would start at 3:00 pm PST.

While those are not the final times for the premium live events, they will likely be in that range. Meltzer stated, “I actually talked to somebody from WWE yesterday about this start time on Saturday. And it is not finalized, so they’ll have to finalize it, but the idea of noon and 3:00 pm Pacific Time as the start times for NXT and WrestleMania, it’s not out of the picture, but I don’t see how you can do it that way.” Meltzer continued, “It might be 11 am and 3 pm or 12 pm and 4 pm. They’re working it out, but I think the original idea was noon and 3:00 pm.”

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is being held at the T-Mobile Arena, while WrestleMania 41 on both nights is being held at Allegiant Stadium. Meltzer speculated on the time it would take for fans to get from T-Mobile to Allegiant and how it would potentially be an issue for attendees trying to go to both shows.

WWE has not yet announced the official start times for NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania. NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled for April 19. WrestleMania 41 will be held on April 19-20. Both events will be broadcast live on Peacock.