– Fightful Select has an update on the backstage reactions to the releases of former Superstars Mustafa Ali and Dana Brooke from WWE. Ali and Brooke were both moved to NXT before their recent releases. Ali was also scheduled to compete in a North American Title match at NXT No Mercy this weekend before he was cut about a week ago.

According to Fightful’s report, several people were reportedly unhappy with Ali’s release, since he was moved to NXT and was gaining steam on the developmental brand. Those individuals were reportedly frustrated about the lack of communication between WWE and NXT over the recent releases.

The frustrated individuals were reportedly upset that there’s been a renewed effort to have familiar names appear in NXT, and now one of those names has been unceremoniously cut, who was scheduled to compete in a title match at a premium live event this weekend. As a result, the planned match between Mustafa Ali and Dominik Mysterio is now off the table. The individuals who spoke to Fightful said there wasn’t any indication as of Tuesday of last week that Ali was going to be cut from WWE, and there was reportedly no indication that anyone with a main roster contract who was in NXT would be cut either.

While Ali did previously request his WWE release, that was in January 2022, when he wasn’t being used or booked on television. Michaels admitted during today’s NXT No Mercy media call that Ali’s release did change plans, and he also said he enjoyed working with Ali.

Additionally, Fightful asked Michaels about any of the other recent WWE releases affecting immediate plans for NXT, and Michaels admitted Dana Brooke’s release did affect some of their plans. Fightful Select reports that Brooke was pushing to be more active in the ring. Also, NXT officials were reportedly happy she was part of the developmental brand again. She was said to have been well liked by the NXT talents and was always willing to help.

Dominik Mysterio is now defending his North American Title against Trick Williams on Saturday, September 30 at NXT No Mercy. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.