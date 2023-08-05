– PWInsider reports that Jordan Devlin and Bronson Reed were among names brought to Detroit for WWE SummerSlam this weekend. Reed was previously scheduled for a signing at the SummerSlam store but was replaced by Apollo Crews.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that there was a feeling backstage that last night’s SmackDown was “a little lighter” in terms of talent and producers on hand for the show.

SummerSlam 2023 is set for later tonight at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The card is being broadcast live on Peacock.