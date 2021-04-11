Backstage Rumor on WrestleMania 37 Announce Team Change With Michael Cole

– During last night’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1, SmackDown announcer Michael Cole ended up calling the entire show, including matches on the Raw side, during the show. According to a rumor reported by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Cole calling the entire show was not the original plan. Some type of issue involving Tom Phillips caused Cole to commentate the Raw side of the matches for the event.

According to Meltzer, there was a “COVID protocol issue” involving Tom Phillips, which is what allegedly caused him to get pulled from calling matches at WrestleMania on Night 1. As a result, Michael Cole ended up calling the entire show, instead of just the SmackDown side. Additionally, Meltzer reported that Phillips is not expected to return to commentating duties tomorrow on Raw.

As previously reported, Adnan Virk is said to be replacing to RAW announcer Tom Phillips following WrestleMania 37. Meltzer said during today’s show that Phillips “may not be back” in WWE, and that Advan Virk is expected to start on Raw tomorrow. Meltzer did note while that’s not yet confirmed, he said, “That’s the story going around.”

Phillips has been in the lead commentator role on Raw since January 2020 after he replaced Vic Joseph.