WWE Reportedly Making Big Change To RAW Announce Team After WrestleMania 37

The RAW after WrestleMania always brings about lots of significant developments for the company moving forward, and apparently, one of those will reportedly take place at the announce desk.

According to Wrestling Inc., Adnan Virk, a Canadian sportscaster who currently does work for MLB Network and DAZN and previously worked at ESPN, will be replacing Tom Phillips as the play-by-play commentator on RAW. Virk will reportedly be inserted into the role starting on Monday’s show.

Phillips has been the role of lead commentator on RAW since January of last year when he replaced Vic Joseph.

As for Virk, he worked in various roles at ESPN before being fired by the company for allegedly leaking company information to the media. Virk later admitted that he made a mistake but thought ESPN made an example out of him.