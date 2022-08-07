Backstage Rumor on WWE Possibly ‘Recasting’ T-Bar in New Role

– PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, a name that’s been bounced around in WWE as someone who could be “recast,” repackaged, or used again is T-Bar, aka Dominik Dijakovic in WWE NXT. Ever since RETRIBUTION was resolved, and his short-lived tag team with MACE went their separate ways, T-Bar has largely been competing on WWE Main Event.

According to Johnson, WWE officials have been prominently using T-Bar’s name recently. So, we’ll see if gets a more prominent role coming up soon.

WWE announced T-Bar’s signing with the company back in September 2017.