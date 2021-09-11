Backstage Rumor on WWE’s High Expectations for Julius Creed

– As previously reported, The Creed Brothers Brutus and Julius, formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT. According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are said to be some very high expectations on Julius Kreed, formerly Jacob Kasper.

The Observer reports that even before Creed was signed by WWE, the company believed he had the potential to become a major star. Others have reportedly remarked that Julius Creed is going to become very special.

Additionally, he’s said to be a very hard worker in training along with being a fast learner.