WWE News: Diamond Mine Adds Members on NXT, Ilja Dragunov Headed Back To NXT UK
– The Diamond Mine has bolstered its ranks as of tonight’s WWE NXT with two new members. On tonight’s show, the stable came out for Roderick Strong’s match with Ikemen Jiro with the Creed Brothers as members. Strong defeated Jiro in fairly short order.
The Creed Brothers are Brutus & Julius, formerly known as the Kaspar Brothers.
THIS is @DiamondMineWWE. 💎 #WWENXT @roderickstrong @hachimanwwe @Malcolmvelli pic.twitter.com/PeswJT31G9
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2021
– Ilja Dragunov cut an in-ring promo on tonight’s show following his NXT UK Championship at NXR Takeover 36. Dragunov noted in the promo that he would be back but he was returning to NXT UK to represent the brand and said all challengers can try and take the title from him:
"Before I go back home, I wanted you all to see that I'm still alive, and not just alive, more alive than I've ever felt before!" – @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR #PleaseDontGo. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4iVo3bkiVz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2021
The passion.
The soul.
The struggle.
Who is willing to go through all of that to take the #NXTUKTitle away from @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BAa6jNcwjK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2021
