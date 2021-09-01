wrestling / News

WWE News: Diamond Mine Adds Members on NXT, Ilja Dragunov Headed Back To NXT UK

August 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 8-31-21 Diamond Mine

– The Diamond Mine has bolstered its ranks as of tonight’s WWE NXT with two new members. On tonight’s show, the stable came out for Roderick Strong’s match with Ikemen Jiro with the Creed Brothers as members. Strong defeated Jiro in fairly short order.

The Creed Brothers are Brutus & Julius, formerly known as the Kaspar Brothers.

– Ilja Dragunov cut an in-ring promo on tonight’s show following his NXT UK Championship at NXR Takeover 36. Dragunov noted in the promo that he would be back but he was returning to NXT UK to represent the brand and said all challengers can try and take the title from him:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ilja Dragunov, The Diamond Mine, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading