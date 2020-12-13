Backstage Update on Doc Gallows Missing Latest Set of Impact TV Tapings

– PWInsider has an update on Doc Gallows being out of action for the latest set of Impact Wrestling tapings. As noted last month, Ethan Page revealed on the Nov. 24 episode of Impact Wrestling that Gallows would be out of action for four to six weeks.

According to PWInsider, Doc Gallows missed the latest set of Impact TV tapings due to an acting role. There is no word yet on the details of the acting gig.

His tag team partner, Karl Anderson, was still in action on last night’s Final Resolution event on Impact Plus. Anderson defeated Ethan Page in a singles match. The Good Brothers won the Impact tag team titles last month at Turning Point 2020.