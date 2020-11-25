wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Doc Gallows Out Of Action For At Least A Month, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
November 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Ethan Page revealed on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Doc Gallows will be out of action for the next four to six weeks. This came before Page lost to Swoggle on the show, which means that the North will not get a rematch for the Impact tag team titles.
– Here are highlights from the episode:
