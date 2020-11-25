wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Doc Gallows Out Of Action For At Least A Month, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Good Brothers Impact Turning Point Karl Anderson Doc Gallows

– Ethan Page revealed on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Doc Gallows will be out of action for the next four to six weeks. This came before Page lost to Swoggle on the show, which means that the North will not get a rematch for the Impact tag team titles.

– Here are highlights from the episode:

Doc Gallows, Impact Wrestling

