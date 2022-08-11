wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Erick Redbeard Appearing on AEW Rampage
– As previously reported, AEW announced that Danhausen will be teaming with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard tomorrow night on Rampage against The Gunn Club. Fightful Select has an update on Erick Redbeard working a match for AEW.
According to the report, Redbeard has not signed a full-time contract with AEW. Redbeard is from the Minneapolis area, and he has a great relationship with the company.
This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT
– Bryan Danielson returns
– We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook
– Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard
– Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss
– We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory
– Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari pic.twitter.com/fMMdqNF0Yh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
