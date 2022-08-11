wrestling / News

Backstage Update on Erick Redbeard Appearing on AEW Rampage

August 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Erick Redbeard Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW announced that Danhausen will be teaming with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard tomorrow night on Rampage against The Gunn Club. Fightful Select has an update on Erick Redbeard working a match for AEW.

According to the report, Redbeard has not signed a full-time contract with AEW. Redbeard is from the Minneapolis area, and he has a great relationship with the company.

