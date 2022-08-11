Backstage Update on Erick Redbeard Appearing on AEW Rampage

– As previously reported, AEW announced that Danhausen will be teaming with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard tomorrow night on Rampage against The Gunn Club. Fightful Select has an update on Erick Redbeard working a match for AEW.

According to the report, Redbeard has not signed a full-time contract with AEW. Redbeard is from the Minneapolis area, and he has a great relationship with the company.