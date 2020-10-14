wrestling / News
Backstage Update on MLW Building Toward Low Ki vs. King Mo
October 14, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on MLW’s plans for a Low Ki vs. King Mo matchup. Per the reprot, MLW is still building to the feud, and the idea is that Low Ki will successfully appeal his suspension by several state athletic regulating bodies, which was previously brought on American Top Team coach Dan Lambert.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion
- Charlotte Flair Hints At On-Screen Pairing With Andrade, Clarifies His Deleted Tweet
- Christian Reveals His Thoughts On Ali As Leader Of RETRIBUTION, How Randy Orton Continues To Impress Him