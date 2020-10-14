wrestling / News

Backstage Update on MLW Building Toward Low Ki vs. King Mo

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Anthology Low Ki

PWInsider has an update on MLW’s plans for a Low Ki vs. King Mo matchup. Per the reprot, MLW is still building to the feud, and the idea is that Low Ki will successfully appeal his suspension by several state athletic regulating bodies, which was previously brought on American Top Team coach Dan Lambert.

