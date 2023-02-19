– As previously reported, it was rumored back in December that Triple H specifically was “underwhelmed” by a number of the returned WWE talents who were rehired in the period after Vince McMahon resigned from his post as Chairman and CEO of the company. During that time, Triple H brought back many talents who were released by WWE in 2021 and 2022. This included such names as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and many more.

Since Triple H took over the creative side of the WWE product, he’s brought back more than a dozen talents. Fightful Select has an update on the rumor of Triple H allegedly being underwhelmed by many of the returns. The Fightful update reports that if there’s any truth to that rumor, WWE sources are currently downplaying it.

According to the initial rumor from WrestleVotes, Triple H specifically was “underwhelmed” by some of the talents who he thinks “underperformed” since they returned to WWE. One source claimed to Fightful Select that this wasn’t something they would ever expect Triple H to share out loud, even if he did believe it to be a fact.

Additionally, a member of the creative team reportedly informed Fightful that none of the recent returns for WWE were expected to immediately ascend to the top of the card. Another source said to be familiar to the situation claimed that Triple H sought to bring back many of these talents to add additional depth to the Raw and SmackDown rosters, which was also reflected to numerous talents when they were brought back in. WWE sources also indicated to Fightful that the returns were a long-term move because they want each act to get a little more over whenever WWE does return to a specific arena.

Fightful notes that several of the recently re-signed talents were also informed that they were told that adding roster depth was the major reason they were being brought back. The issue of roster depth was reportedly brought to the creative team when Triple H assumed control of the creative side of the company, since Raw and SmackDown shows were starting to grow repetitive.

Fightful noted that after Elimination Chamber, another source pointed out that returned Superstars, such as Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed got the chance to show “Their value when given an opportunity.” Triple H did praise the work of Reed during last night’s post-show press conference for WWE Elimination Chamber.