UPDATED: Backstage Update on WWE Plans for SummerSlam, Possible Announcement Deadline

UPDATE: Fightful Select has a new update on recent reports regarding SummerSlam dates and locations. The report notes that the varying reports regarding locations have all apparently been true “at some point.” However, officials have still been going back and forth on exactly when and where the show will take place. In other words, it appears WWE is still attempting to finalize and work out those details.

The report also notes that WWE officials hope to announce the actual date and location for the event by Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 31.

Additionally, the report notes that Allegiant Stadium officials are currently under the impression that the event will happen in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, when pushed regarding for confirmation if a deal had been signed, it was not available.

Fightful’s report notes that multiple “major names” are tentatively attached to appear at the event as well.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, WWE has been rumored to be looking at holding this year’s SummerSlam 2021 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on the weekend of August 22. However, a bit of a wrench was thrown into those plans now that it’s confirmed that Manny Pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. in a major boxing fight on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas. The WrestleVotes Twitter account has reported on update on what is happening with that.

As of now, WrestleVotes reports that August 21 is a “provisional” date for the event. Also, two other dates that are reportedly on hold for SummerSlam are Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 22. WWE’s reported preference is to hold SummerSlam on a Saturday.

As noted, another report indicated that WWE wants to hold the event at a football stadium, with multiple cities under consideration. WWE has not yet officially announced the date or location for SummerSlam 2021.