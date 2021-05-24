Note on Potential Issue For Rumored WWE SummerSlam Location

WWE is rumored to be announcing SummerSlam for Las Vegas, and a new report suggests that there may be a competition issue for their planned weekend. As reported on Friday, WWE is expected to make an announcement “imminently” about SummerSlam, with the expectation that it will take place on August 22nd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE may have some competition for the weekend as Manny Pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. at a highly-anticipated boxing match on Saturday, August 21st. The site reports that the fight may cause WWE to have issues filling the 60,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, as Las Vegas has traditionally been a difficult market for wrestling and a major event taking place the night before may cause problems trying to fill the Stadium.

WWE does have other options in the city including T-Mobile Arena, which has a capacity of 15,000. WWE held one of their first Smackdown episodes when it moved to FOX in the venue and drew just 7,000 fans. MGM Grand Garden Arena and the Mandalay Bay Events Center are also potential options, but are both smaller venues for an event like SummerSlam.

WWE is hoping to hold the PPV in a tourist-heavy city so that fans could potentially fly in to see it, which would help fill the stadium. Again, WWE has yet to officially announced their SummerSlam date or location so nothing is confirmed as of yet.