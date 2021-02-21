wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Performs on Saturday Night Live With WWE 24/7 Championship
February 21, 2021 | Posted by
We had a WWE title holder perform last night on Saturday Night Live in Bad Bunny, and he brought the title with him. Bunny, the current holder of the 24/7 Title after winning it on last week’s Raw, was the musical guest on Saturday night’s show. You can see video below of him performing “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” with the title on him.
He additionally performed a track in the show with Rosalia.
