Bail Hearing Delayed On Billy Jack Haynes’ Murder Charge

Billy Jack Haynes’ bail hearing on charges of murder and more in relation to his wife’s death has been delayed. As previously reported, the Portland Wrestling icon and WWE alumnus was arrested on February 8th after Portland police responded to reports of a shooting and found Haynes’ wife Janette Becraft dead. Haynes refused to cooperate with officers at first and didn’t come out until two hours after they arrived. Haynes was charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon after spending a couple of weeks in the hospital for an medical condition unrelated to the incident.

PWInsider reports that Haynes was scheduled for a bail hearing on April 3rd, but that it was delayed to May 13th. The delay was down so both sides of the case could have more time to prepare and investigate the matter.

Haynes is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He was a major star in the Portland area as a wrestler and had runs in a number of major promotions elsewhere as well including WWF, WCW, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.