wrestling / News
Bandido & Rey Horus vs. The Briscoes Set for Next Weekend’s ROH TV
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
– In the latest edition of the Eck’s Files, it was announced that ROH World champion Bandido and Rey Horus will face Jay and Mark Briscoe for an upcoming episode of ROH TV the weekend of Sept. 12. Also set for the show, Josh Woods will face Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules Match.
There will be a watch party for the episode on Saturday, September 11 at 8:00 pm EST. Fans will be able to watch the program on ROHWrestling.com and interact with the stars on Twitter with the hashtag #WatchROH.
