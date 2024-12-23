Bandido Suffered a Concussion at ROH Final Battle, Comments On His Injury

F4WOnline reports that Bandido suffered a concussion during his return at ROH Final Battle this past Friday. Bandido got the injury after landing on the back of his head while hitting a missile dropkick on Chris Jericho. It was noted that Bandido vs. Jericho was planned for the future, but the concussion now will put plans on hold. In a post on Instagram, the masked wrestler confirmed the injury.

He wrote: “What a week-end! All I can do is thank God for allowing me to wake up another day after all that has been through!. The blow was in a delicate area of my head, now just to wait till there is no brain inflammation. Thank you to all my people who have been messaging me asking about my current status!!. It’s been hard to cope with these days with myself, too much frustration runs over my head. The hardest battle of my life is coming, with myself!! All I can say is that I will try to return a thousand and one times to the squad!! so I achieve it at some point or stay trying…! Neither you, nor me, nor anyone will hit as hard as life but no matter how hard you do it!” No matter how hard you resist and keep moving forward, that’s how you win” ROCKY BALBOA.”