Baron Black Announced For TERMINUS II

– Baron Black is the latest name announced for the upcoming TERMINUS II event scheduled for later this month. The upcoming card is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show is currently scheduled to have a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Dante Caballero, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood, Joe Keys, and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.