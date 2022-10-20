Baron Black Says His Status With AEW Hasn’t Changed

In an interview with PW Mania, Baron Black spoke about his status with AEW and recently picking up his first win in the company. Here are highlights:

On winning in AEW for the first time: “Oh, it was a great feeling similar because I’d beat the worst losing streak in AEW, history. That’s number one. It was also a great feeling because it happened right here in my city Atlanta, Georgia. And as you can judge by the reaction, from seeing the match, the city wanted it. I wanted it. Everybody wanted it. So it was a really good feeling. It’s something that I probably would never forget. It’s like in wrestling, it’s always about the moments. And that’s definitely one of those moments where I know for a fact that I’m not going to forget. And I know a lot of the fans are not gonna forget either.”

On his status with AEW: “Oh, my status is still the same. It hasn’t changed. People always come asking, when I’m gonna see you back on Dark. Hey, man, just relax. You know what I mean? Everybody has to take care of certain things that go around in their lives and stuff like that. But yeah, it’s still the same. I mean, I’ve been I’ve been working with them for over two years now. I’m one of the last remaining few from the pandemic era. We just had to film at six o’clock in morning. I don’t perceive me going anywhere. So you’ll definitely see me again. That’s the status right now, it’s all good.”

On if he’s under contract with AEW: “Oh, no, there is officially no contract with them. To a lot of people surprise because a lot of people kind of assume that, which I understand because I’ve been all over AEW Dark and Elevation for two years. Probably more than any other wrestlers to ever appear on AEW. No, there’s no official contract right now. Hopefully we’ll get to that point at some point but as of right now it’s not. We have a great working relationship, but there’s nothing on the paperwork.”