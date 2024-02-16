Baron Corbin Comments On Winning NXT Tag Team Titles, Praises The Family

Baron Corbin is an NXT Tag Team Champion now, and he commented on the win in a new social media post. Corbin and Bron Breakker defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks to win the titles on this week’s NXT, and Corbin posted to his Instagram to reflect on the victory.

Corbin wrote:

Damn this felt good! 6 years since I’ve held gold! @bronbreakkerwwe has made absolutely wreaking dudes so much fun!! He’s one hell of a team mate. I’m glad I could lead him to gold haha and I truly believe that we are the absolute best tag team in WWE

HBK, Johnny R, Baldo, Terry T and Steve C have just absolute lit the fire in me from the moment they allowed me to come back to @wwenxt and reinvent my self and allowing me to be ME.

Also the fans in NXT are always on fire so thank you!!! You play a massive part in our success.

Lastly @tonydangelo_wwe and @channing_wwe are absolute stars