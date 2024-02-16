wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Comments On Winning NXT Tag Team Titles, Praises The Family
Baron Corbin is an NXT Tag Team Champion now, and he commented on the win in a new social media post. Corbin and Bron Breakker defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks to win the titles on this week’s NXT, and Corbin posted to his Instagram to reflect on the victory.
Corbin wrote:
Damn this felt good! 6 years since I’ve held gold! @bronbreakkerwwe has made absolutely wreaking dudes so much fun!! He’s one hell of a team mate. I’m glad I could lead him to gold haha and I truly believe that we are the absolute best tag team in WWE
HBK, Johnny R, Baldo, Terry T and Steve C have just absolute lit the fire in me from the moment they allowed me to come back to @wwenxt and reinvent my self and allowing me to be ME.
Also the fans in NXT are always on fire so thank you!!! You play a massive part in our success.
Lastly @tonydangelo_wwe and @channing_wwe are absolute stars
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations