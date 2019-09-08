Baron Corbin Says Ali and Ricochet Look Like Tiny Action Figures, Ali and Ricochet Fire Back

– Earlier today, Ricochet shared a photo of himself and Ali on Twitter. The caption read, “The Protectors of the #WWEUniverse. Out to show that #SuperheroesAreReal” Later on, Baron Corbin wrote in response, “Superheroes? You guys are more like the tiny action figures of the real thing.” You can check out that exchange below.

Later on, Ali gave some encouragement to Ricochet, who is set to face Baron Corbin and Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat match to advance in the King of the Ring tournament tomorrow. Ali wrote, “Yo Ricochet. Don’t forget to tip this dude dressed like a waiter after you serve him on Monday.”

Ricochet issued his own response to Corbin, writing, “Someone must have forgot bout that ‘L’ I gave ’em a couple weeks ago. Guess I’ll have to remind him on Monday.”

The winner of the triple threat match will face the winner of Elias vs. Chad Gable in the King of the Ring Finals. The final match of the tournament is scheduled for next Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions 2019.

Superheroes? You guys are more like the tiny action figures of the real thing. pic.twitter.com/yul6X6ph0b — Soon to be KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 8, 2019

Yo @KingRicochet. Don't forget to tip this dude dressed like a waiter after you serve him on Monday. https://t.co/HWQRT3Tc23 — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2019