Barry Darsow Reflects On Demolition’s Feud With Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Barry Darsow talked about Demolition working with Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Demolition working with Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard: “I’ll tell you what I do miss. Arn, when you and Tully, when we worked that angle together? You guys are the best workers — in fact, out of everybody… I mean, I worked with everybody. The Harts, Bulldogs, everybody. But when we worked with you guys, you guys pushed us so much that it made the matches so much better. And we had a great angle. When you guys beat us with the chair and Andre and everything? What a freaking angle that was, huh? That you guys changed us babyfaces.”

On what made it work: “You could hear the crowd for everything we did. But what’s so good about you guys — when you were on us the whole time, it made us have to work more. So that was the difference in your heel team than other heel teams .And both Bill and I in the back, we just said, ‘Hey, let’s just let these guys guide the match. Do whatever they got to do, and we’re just going to follow them.’ And that’s what we did. And you guys freaking called a hell of a match.”

