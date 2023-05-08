Barry Darsow Recalls His ‘King of the Road’ Match With Dustin Rhodes in WCW

In an interview with Fightful, Barry Darsow spoke about his infamous ‘King of the Road’ match with Dustin Rhodes in WCW. It happened at Uncensored 1995 when Darsow was the ‘Blacktop Bully’. The match took place in the caged-off trailer of the Blacktop Bully’s 18-wheeler truck. Here are highlights:

On being the Blacktop Bully: “The Blacktop Bully was one of my favorite gimmicks. You had Dustin Rhodes on the other day. What a great guy; Dustin is one of the best workers in this business, too, by the way. When I had that truck match [King of the Road] with him in WCW, we had so much fun in that match, and we both got fired. It was incredible.”

On the King of the Road match: “We drove 60 miles around Atlanta, [we] had helicopters with cameras and trucks with cameras. We were wrestling, we were having a great time, and we ended up bleeding like crazy everywhere. The office told us to get blood, so we ended up hitting the barbed wire. We did everything there, and we were bleeding from head to toe, and they ended up cutting out a bunch of that match too.”

On getting fired after: “We were in a field when the match was done, and I looked at Dustin. I gave him a big hug. I said, Dustin, that was the freaking best match. That was the funnest. What a match. We hugged each other. I ended up driving back to Charlotte. He went to wherever his home was. The next day I got a call from Eric Bischoff, and Eric said, Barry, what a match, and he said I got good news and bad news for you. I said, well, what is the good news? He said it’s one of the better matches I’ve ever seen. I said, well, what’s the bad news? He goes, you’re fired. I said, fired; it was one of the best matches ever. He says you weren’t supposed to have any blood on TV. It was an uncensored match. Mike Graham, our agent, said we had to be bleeding from head to toe, which we were, and we’re going to get fired over that? So, Eric says, yeah, but please, Barry, don’t give me a stink. I’ll hire you back. I promise. So I said, all right, and I called up Dustin. I said, Dustin, did you get fired too? So he answered, yeah, I got fired, and then Mike Graham called, and he got fired. So we all got fired. That was the one thing I said to Eric. I hope you fire everybody involved. He said, no, it’s just you three. So anyway, we got fired for having one of the best matches. He hired me back after that, about a year later. So he was good with his word.”