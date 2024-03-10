– During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham discussed his newly announced WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 induction with Mike Rotunda as The U.S. Express. During the interview, Windham recalled teaming with fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL (aka Bradshaw) in WWE in the 1990s. Windham and Bradshaw formed a short-lived tag team in WWF in 1997, The New Blackjacks, featuring Windham as Blackjack Windham and JBL as Blackjack Bradshaw. They later disbanded in early 1998 when Windham turned on Bradshaw.

Windham said on Bradshaw (via Fightful), “Vince [Vince McMahon] put us together so I could train Bradshaw, just be around me and more or less learn from watching me work. He’s really a great guy. I guess he has a bad rap for being a bully, but he’s got a good heart, and he’s a great guy.”

JBL was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Windham receives his second induction with Rotunda on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center. The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be streamed live on Peacock.