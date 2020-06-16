wrestling / News
Batista Reveals New “I Can’t Breathe” Tattoo, Comments On Pursuit of Justice
Batista revealed his new hand tattoos on Instagram, with “I Can’t Breathe” on one hand and “We The People” on the other. He also encouraged people to be relentless in the pursuit of justice, saying that he got the tattoos as a way to not let himself forget.
“Brothers and sisters! Be relentless in the pursuit of justice. Be unintimidated in the fight against oppression. We’re here together to remind each other what we’re fighting for. I want to forget but I won’t let myself. There’s too much at stake. Peace to everyone fighting for a dream. #OneNation #OneRace #DreamChasers #icantbreathe #WeThePeople”
