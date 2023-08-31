Beautiful People Set For Tomorrow’s Impact Press Pass Podcast

The Beautiful People are set to be guests on Impact’s Press Pass podcast tomorrow. Impact announced that Velvet Sky and Angelina Love will be the guests on Thursday’s show, as you can see below:

Press Pass Returns on Thursday, August 31, at 12noon EST with Special Guests THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE, Velvet Sky & Angelina Love

One of the most iconic factions in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling history, THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE, will be the special guests on the Press Pass Podcast on Thursday, August 31, starting at 12noon EST.

Thursday’s special guests, VELVET SKY and ANGELINA LOVE, will be talking about their legendary run in TNA that started in late-2007 and both are confirmed to appear at the monumental 1,000th episode of Impact! on Saturday, September 9th at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Press Pass will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page, hosted by Tom Hannifan.

ANGELINA LOVE is a 6-time former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion and also has been an IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. VELVET SKY is a 2-time former Knockouts World Champion who also has been an IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

Both members of The Beautiful People will appear at the IMPACT 1000 Fan Celebration on Saturday, September 9th at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, from 11am-3pm ET. The Celebration will feature meet & greet opportunities for autographs and photo-ops, Q&A sessions and exclusive IMPACT Wrestling merchandise and collectibles. Click here for more details.