Becky Lynch Admits To Attacking Bayley On WWE Raw, Challenged By Lyra Valkyria For Backlash

Becky Lynch has admitted to being Bayley’s attacker, revealing the news on Raw which resulted in a match with Lyra Valkyria being set for WWE Backlash. Lynch came out on Monday’s show to explain her attack on Valkyria last week. She acknowledged that she attacked Bayley at WrestleMania 41, saying that Bayley has attacked her for years and has never apologized. She said that Bayley had forgotten what the business is and mocked Bayley’s comments about why she wasn’t a bigger star.

Lynch then turned her attention to Valkyria and said the friend of her enemy is her enemy, and that Valkyria wouldn’t be in WWE if not for her. She said that she tried to get Valkyria to ditch Bayley but she didn’t listn and claimed that Valkyria never would have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Bayley.

Valkyria then came out and said that she was warned by Bayley and others in the locker room not to trust Lynch and that she was too caught up in her dreams about winning the titles and her hopes for Lynch to listen. She said she finally sees Lynch for what she is and will make her pay.

Lynch went to leave and Valkyria suggested she was afraid of losing like she did the last time they faced off one-on-one. Lynch said she only fights when it matters and Valkyria said she would put the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title on the line against Lynch at Backlash.