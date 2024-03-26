Becky Lynch Brawls With Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw, Decks Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch found herself getting physical with Rhea Ripley — and Dominik Mysterio — on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw Lynch come out to interrupt a promo by her WrestleMania opponent, who had Dominik with her. Ripley said that Lynch has been too distracted by Nia Jax to focus on her and she deserved the proper attention.

That brought out Lynch, who went back and forth with Ripley about the latter not wrestling on Raw and what being a champion means to them. Ripley said that Lynch was a cockroach and that she wanted to see Lynch’s daughter Roux, call her Mami. Lynch warned Ripley not to say anything about her daughter and the two continued to go back and forth until Lynch nailed Mysterio when he got in her face and then brawled with Ripley.

The two will compete with Ripley’s WWE Women’s World Championship on the line at WrestleMania 40.