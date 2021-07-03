wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Featured in New UFC 264 Preview
July 3, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is featured in a new UFC 264 preview video, promoting the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. You can view that new BT Sport preview for the event, narrated by Becky Lynch, below.
UFC 264 is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 on pay-per-view via ESPN+. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
For the Notorious, it's not about where the journey goes, it's about where it ends.
The climax of an epic trilogy and a chance to take centre stage once again for @TheNotoriousMMA!
For the man who changed the game, we needed The Man.
Take it away @BeckyLynchWWE… pic.twitter.com/a1Jhj9VNW9
— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2021
