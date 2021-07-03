Becky Lynch Featured in New UFC 264 Preview

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is featured in a new UFC 264 preview video, promoting the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. You can view that new BT Sport preview for the event, narrated by Becky Lynch, below.

UFC 264 is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 on pay-per-view via ESPN+. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.