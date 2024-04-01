Becky Lynch Says Match With Trish Stratus Is One Of Her Favorites

Becky Lynch has named her match with Trish Stratus at WWE Payback 2023 as one of her all-time favorites. The two faced off in a Steel Cage match at the PPV, and Lynch explained why it’s one of her proudest matches on Rosenberg Wrestling. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her match with Stratus: “Yeah, no, I love that match. That’s going to go down as one of my favorite matches, one of the matches that I’m most proud of.”

On why she loves that match: “I felt very, very in it the whole time. I think that’s how I measure how good a match is, is how present I feel in it. Sometimes you’re thinking about things because you have to think about a lot — it’s easier to kind of get lost in the present tense of a match when it’s on a pay-per-view because you’re not so beholden to advertisements and things like that. You have more freedom in that because usually you have to be thinking about break spots, you have to be thinking about going off-air if you’re in the main event on a TV show. With pay-per-view, you get that freedom to breathe and enjoy and be present and that’s one of those matches where I really, really felt in it.”