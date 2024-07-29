Becky Lynch’s Memoir Set To Get Released in Paperback Format

Becky Lynch’s memoir, Becky Lynch : The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, will be released in paperback format next year. The book gets re-released on March 4, 2025.

Here’s a synopsis: A New York Times bestseller! This “infectious and contagious” (“Stone Cold” Steve Austin) memoir from WWE superstar Rebecca Quin–a.k.a. The Man, a.k.a. Becky Lynch–delves into her earliest wrestling days, her scrappy beginnings, and her meteoric rise to fame.

Raised in Dublin, Ireland, in a devoutly Catholic family, Rebecca Quin constantly invented new ways to make her mother worry–roughhousing with the neighborhood kids, hosting secret parties while her parents were away, enrolling in a warehouse wrestling school, nearly breaking her neck and almost kneecapping a WWE star before her own wrestling career even began–and she was always in search of a thrilling escape from the ordinary.

Rebecca’s childhood love of wrestling set her on an unlikely path. With few female wrestlers to look to for guidance, Rebecca pursued a wrestling career hoping to change the culture and move it away from the antiquated disrespect so often directed at the elite female athletes who grace the ring. Even as a teenager, she knew that she would stop at nothing to earn a space among the greatest wrestlers of our time and to pave a new path for female fighters.

Culled from decades of journal entries, this “endearing debut memoir” (Publishers Weekly) offers a candid depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV.