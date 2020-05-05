Becky Lynch on Billions Draws Overnight Audience of 610,000 Viewers

– As previously reported, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch made an appearance on last Sunday’s Season 5 premiere episode of Billions on Showtime. Lynch portrayed herself in the guest appearance. Per Showbuzz Daily, the Season 5 premiere featuring Becky Lynch drew an average audience of 610,000 viewers.

In terms of the rating, the episode drew an average 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demo. The show ranked No. 44 on the Cable Top 150 rankings for the evening.

Additionally, House in a Hurry on HGTV, which featured former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorne, drew 1.292 million viewers for its average overnight audience. The show drew an average 0.20 overnight rating in the key demo.