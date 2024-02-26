Becky Lynch Says It’s Possible Conor McGregor Could Do WWE Match ‘Here & There’

Becky Lynch sees the potential for Conor McGregor to crossover from the UFC to WWE for an occasional match. Lynch was recently interviewed by Submission Radio and was asked about Michael Chandler calling McGregor out for a UFC fight on last week’s WWE Raw. During the discussion, Lynch was asked about the potential for McGregor to compete in the squared circle.

“I believe he’s inspired by the WWE,” Lynch said (per Wrestling Inc), adding, “…I think it’s very possible. I think it’s very possible. I think the one thing that might hinder him… I think because he lives in Ireland, it might be a bit hard for him. But maybe he’ll do like a match here and there.”

McGregor has previously flirted with the notion of a WWE match several times, while also calling out WWE stars over the years. He said however in September that he didn’t have any interest in joining the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Submission Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.