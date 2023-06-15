Conor McGregor Says He Has No Interest In Joining WWE

Youtube account Adam’s Apple recently caught Conor McGregor while he was signing autographs and asked him if he wanted to join WWE. McGregor said very bluntly, ‘No.’.

Rumors of McGregor joining WWE have been around for years and started up again earlier this year. At the time, McGregor commented on the WWE-UFC merger and posted a photoshopped picture of himself with the WWE title. He then threatened to break Paul Heyman’s jaw when Heyman called him a ‘Roman Reigns wannabe’.