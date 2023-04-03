wrestling / News
Conor McGregor Reacts to Potential WWE Sale, Paul Heyman Calls Him ‘Roman Reigns Wannabe’
Conor McGregor took to Twitter today to react to CNBC’s report that WWE is finalizing a sale to Endeavor, the parent company of UFC. McGregor also tweeted a photo of him with the UFC and WWE Title belts with #itsinevitable in the caption.
“Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!”
Paul Heyman responded to the tweet of the photo of McGregor with the UFC and WWE Title belts by calling McGregor a Roman Reigns “wannabe.”
Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023
🇮🇪 @wwe, @ufc, @TheMacLife 🇺🇸 #itsinevitable pic.twitter.com/4m75uwZr23
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023
. @TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!!!@wwe @ufc @TheMacLife https://t.co/rb5DpXIZ9Z
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2023