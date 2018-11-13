Becky Lynch to Reportedly Miss Survivor Series With Broken Nose & Concussion

– According to Fightful, Becky Lynch reportedly suffered a broken nose and concussion during the show-closing brawl on last night’s WWE Raw. Due to the injuries, Lynch has been pulled from this Sunday’s Survivor Series event, and her match with Ronda Rousey has been canceled.

Lynch was checked by doctors after the end of Raw and she did not immediately travel with Team Smackdown to Tuesday’s event in St. Louis. She suffered the injury following being hit by Nia Jax during the big brawl. WWE hasn’t officially announced the change at this time.

Survivor Series is set for Sunday, November 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.