Becky Lynch On Why It Was Important For Her To Go Back To NXT

Becky Lynch recently discussed why she felt it was important to return to NXT at the end of last year. Lynch went to the brand and won the NXT Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton, holding it until she dropped it to Lyra Valkyria. She recently reflected on the experience and why it was important for her to do so in an interview with Under The Ring promoting her new memoir. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her experience in returning to NXT: “I loved it. It wasn’t like a thing where I was like, ‘I need to win the NXT Women’s Championship to feel like my career is complete,’ but when the offer was suggested to me, ‘would you go down to NXT and work with these girls?’ I was like, ‘Hell yes.’ When I was in NXT, it always felt like anxiety because I was always worried I would get fired. Going back to NXT, I got to relive it without that fear behind me.”

On the importance of working with NXT talent as a main roster star: “Also, when I was in NXT, we had no girls who had main evented WrestleMania. We had no girls who had main evented any shows, as far as I’m aware. Now, I’m able to go down and help these young stars and show them how I work and what that’s like and hopefully impart a little bit of wisdom. I think that’s important that we do that because that’s how it continues to grow. That’s what every generation of men has always had. Seth Rollins has gotten to work with John Cena and Triple H. It’s cyclical. We learn by working with people who have been where we want to go. That’s important we get in there, get our hands dirty, and show them the ropes. Beat them up a little bit.”